Indiana health officials launch investigation into troubled Landmark Recovery facility

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials confirm with 16 News Now there is an open investigation into an addiction treatment facility in St. Joseph County that has recently come under fire.

Jay Chaudhary, the director for Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, tells 16 News Now they’re unable to comment any further on ongoing investigations, which suggests they are looking into the Landmark Recovery facility just south of Mishawaka.

The St. Joseph County Police Department has also confirmed they have been in communications with the Division of Mental Health and Addiction over the past week, sharing investigative info with the agency.

SJCPD has petitioned officials to revoke Landmark Recovery’s license and is calling for the rehab center to be shut down. Police investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

All these layers started to get peeled back after three deaths were reported at the facility between July 3 and July 9.

Last week, Landmark stated it is voluntarily not admitting new patients until staff members meet their high standards. Landmark also says it has “separated with the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility.”

As these investigations unfold, 16 News Now has heard from multiple former patients and employees at the facility. Meanwhile, a current employee we spoke with insists that drugs are making their way into the facility through multiple means.

