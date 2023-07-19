‘I would have rather stayed in jail’ : Former Landmark patient, alleged stabbing witness speaks out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Patients continue to contact 16 News Now following multiple death investigations being underway at Landmark Recovery rehab center, where St. Joseph County Police have documented rape cases, overdoses, other sexual abuse, and a stabbing since the start of January 2023.

“I would have rather stayed in jail than to go to rehab,” stated former patient Shyanne Gross, of South Bend.

Gross reached out to WNDU after seeing the Tuesday account of fellow former patient Tim Miller, the alleged victim in the January 8th stabbing that SJCPD confirmed in a recent public information records request.

“I don’t understand how is it just now hitting news? And it bothers me because when I had to watch that video of Tim, it’s traumatizing to me because I stood right there when it happened. The fact that it was me and my boyfriend, that was supposed to be me or him. and it happened to this poor old man because there’s no structure,” said Gross. “That’s not fair to us.”

For legal reasons, Gross said she was unable to leave Landmark after allegedly witnessing the stabbing that left her scarred and gave Miller a scar on his chest along with other internal injuries.

Gross echoed the various allegations launched against the Franklin, Tenn.-based Landmark Recovery, such as a substandard program structure, insufficient staffing, and poor security.

“There were drugs in there, and we always assumed they were getting high because they were literally going nuts,” Gross claimed.

She added that she wore the same outfit for the first five days of treatment despite arriving with a clean change of clothes.

“It literally made me feel like I was being belittled as a human, like I wasn’t being treated as an equal or like that I didn’t matter. And I came there to get the help that I needed,” said Gross.

Since graduating from Landmark’s 30-day program, Shyanne has maintained her sobriety but said her time at Landmark left her traumatized.

“I was 10 years into my addiction, and it took a while for me to take a step back and say, ‘Maybe I should give rehab a try, and the rehab that I gave a try made me never, ever want to give rehabs another try again in my life because I literally felt unsafe, unsanitary,” she described.

State health officials just confirmed on Wednesday that they are investigating the Mishawaka addiction treatment center.

Landmark Recovery did not respond to 16 News Now’s request for comment on Wednesday.

