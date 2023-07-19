First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures and higher humidity. High 85F. Low 65F.

THURSDAY: Temps and dewpoints will reach the maximum with a cold front moving in later in the day. Hot and humid with decent rain chances for everyone. Rain chances 40%. High 87F. Low 63F.

FRIDAY: On the other side of the cold front, much cooler and less humid conditions for Michiana, with gusty winds out of the NW. High 78F. Low 58F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Weekend rain chances will slowly increase on Saturday through Monday, but it will not stop the warming temperatures. We will get close to near average highs by the beginning of the next workweek, with temps continuing to tick upwards into the mid and late week of next week, with temperatures expected to reach near 90F by next Friday. Heat indexes could reach into the mid 90s.

