Facility expansion plans announced for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A new construction project is underway in Warsaw!

Expansion plans were announced in January 2020, but the pandemic delayed the construction of a new health facility known as Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.

Parkview officials say the pandemic allowed them to rethink their plans. Initial plans called for a 44,000 sq. ft. addition to the existing facility but after further consideration, the expansion will double to 88,000 sq. ft. There will be pharmacy services, a cafe, operating and procedure rooms, and other upgrades and new features.

Supply chain challenges are affecting construction, but the hope is the facility can open this winter. Meantime, the hospital is recruiting clinical and non-clinical roles seeking to fill up to 175 jobs.

