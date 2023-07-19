Emergency crews respond to industrial fire in LaPorte

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials in LaPorte County are searching for answers after a blaze broke out at an industrial plant for the second time in as many months.

Crews responded to an explosion call at the Glycerin Traders Plant in the 3500 block of State Road 104 in LaPorte around 11:30 a.m. One person was sent to a hospital with burns; they’re believed to be an employee at the plant.

Pleasant Township Fire Chief Kevin Bluhm told 16 News Now they are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident. About a month ago, on June 19, crews also responded to a fire at the plant.

“June 19th, we had the same situation happen. The same exact situation,” Chief Bluhm said. “[It’s] very concerning. It’s the reason we’re still here with several investigating units from local and state.”

There were around 20 employees inside the plant at the time of the fire. Per the company’s website, Glycerin Traders consults for biodiesel plants, helping them make money and get rid of glycerin waste.

