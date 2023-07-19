‘Cops Cycling for Survivors’ stops in South Bend to pay respects

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The non-profit “Cops Cycling for Survivors” is continuing its 13-day-long, statewide bike ride in honor of Indiana’s fallen officers.

On Wednesday morning, its 10th day of riding, the group held a memorial service at the South Bend Police Department.

Riders read the names of the fallen officers being honored in the ride, and South Bend police officers were able to sign the group’s memorial box truck.

“Our hurt and our pain that we’re suffering for the 13 days, that physical wall that we’re facing, the mental wall is nothing compared to what the survivors have to go through on a daily basis,” said Sgt. Kevin Getz with the Indiana State Police. “After 13 days, we all go back home to our families and to our agencies, but those families continue to suffer, and hopefully this organization will be there for them. We can hopefully take a little bit of that pain away from them.”

