Construction of inn at Potato Creek State Park could begin in late fall

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Ground could break later this year on a project that’s been in discussions for some 20-plus years.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources could break ground on the long-pursued inn at Potato Creek State Park late this fall.

For more than two decades, there’s been talk of building an inn or lodge at Potato Creek, but time after time the funding fell through. However, Indiana legislators approved up to $100 million for the project earlier this year.

Plans for the inn call for up to 125 guest rooms, a full-service dining room, and an indoor aquatic center with a water slide. According to the Tribune, the inn would be perched into the hillside overlooking Worster Lake at the Whispering Winds Picnic Area.

The Indiana DNR tells the Tribune the lodge is still in the design process, and they can’t yet share illustrations of what it might look like just yet.

