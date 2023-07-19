Construction of inn at Potato Creek State Park could begin in late fall

(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Ground could break later this year on a project that’s been in discussions for some 20-plus years.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources could break ground on the long-pursued inn at Potato Creek State Park late this fall.

For more than two decades, there’s been talk of building an inn or lodge at Potato Creek, but time after time the funding fell through. However, Indiana legislators approved up to $100 million for the project earlier this year.

Plans for the inn call for up to 125 guest rooms, a full-service dining room, and an indoor aquatic center with a water slide. According to the Tribune, the inn would be perched into the hillside overlooking Worster Lake at the Whispering Winds Picnic Area.

The Indiana DNR tells the Tribune the lodge is still in the design process, and they can’t yet share illustrations of what it might look like just yet.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Everything happening at the Goshen theater July and August - clipped version

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Goshen Theater preview of Wizard of Oz - clipped version

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Indiana

Man struck by semi while mowing along northeast Indiana interstate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The driver of the mower was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

News

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Temperatures will average the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Temperatures will average the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday

News

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

A new era begins as Notre Dame men's basketball hosts open practice

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Northern Indiana FC hosts Atlante FC in charity friendly

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris on July 18, 2023.

International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The best jugglers in the world unite in South Bend this week for the International Jugglers' Association Festival!

News

International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris

Updated: 13 hours ago