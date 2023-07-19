Atlante FC, Northern Indiana FC meet in charity match

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mexico’s Atlante FC and Northern Indiana FC met on Tuesday night for a charity friendly, with proceeds from ticket sales going to benefit La Casa de Amistad in South Bend.

Northern Indiana FC is a new club filled with college eligible players from eight different universities. The team faced a professional team in the middle of their preseason tour.

Atlante won 3-0 in front of over 2,300 fans at Notre Dame’s Alumni Stadium. The season comes to an end for Northern Indiana FC, who wants to add more friendlies against international teams in the future.

“Unbelievable,” said Eno Nto, a forward for Northern Indiana FC. “This is what a bunch of us want to play football for, to play in front of crowds like this. We all watch the games on TV where there’s tens of thousands of fans so to get a little taste of that and feel the community’s support behind us was great.”

