95-year-old former ND baseball player throws out first pitch at SB Cubs game

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A legendary Notre Dame baseball pitcher returned to the mound Wednesday to do what he used to do best!

Jack Hilbrich threw out the first pitch at the South Bend Cubs game against the West Michigan Whitecaps. He stopped by The WNDU Studios not too long ago, so trust us when we tell you he’s a great guy!

The 95-year-old graduated from Notre Dame in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree from the College of Arts and Letters.

16 News Now spoke to Jack before his pitch, and he joked that he hoped he wouldn’t throw out his arm! His daughter also asked him what his fastest fastball was “back in the day,” to which he said, “just a shade under 100.”

Jack’s trip down memory lane must’ve been just what the Cubs needed Wednesday, as they broke out of a two-game slump with a 5-0 win over the Whitecaps.

