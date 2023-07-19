2023 Niles Burn Run to return to Riverfront Park

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Motorcyclists, start your engines!

The Niles Burn Run returns to Riverfront Park on the weekend of July 28 to July 30. Attendees can see live music, shop from over 35 different vendors, go to a car show, and even visit a beer garden all weekend long. Money raised from the event will go towards the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which hosts summer and winter sleep-away camps for kids with burn injuries.

On Friday, The Happy Campers will kick off the weekend celebrations from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is no fee for the concert, though donations to the Niles Burn Run are appreciated.

On Saturday, the Niles Burn Run Car Show will take place, with live entertainment starting at 2 p.m.

Registration for the Niles Burn Run motorcycle ride starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, along with a pancake breakfast, followed by an escorted ride with police and fire departments at 12 p.m.

Ride registration costs $30 for individual riders and $40 for a rider with a passenger. Those who participate are also given a Burn Run t-shirt, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, click here.

