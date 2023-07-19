1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was injured near an apartment complex on South Bend’s west side on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, the shooting occurred near the Square apartment complex after 8:15 p.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

