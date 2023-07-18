Advertise With Us

Third annual Riverfest returning to Benton Harbor in August

The third annual Riverfest is returning to Benton Harbor in August.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The third annual Benton Harbor Riverfest is returning the first weekend in August!

The Riverfest will bring local musicians, food trucks, and craft vendors together at Charles L. Yarbrough Park from August 4 to August 6. Tickets for the event will be $40 for all three days. Angela Winbush, Michael Brock, and many other musical acts are expected to perform at the festival this year.

Charles L. Yarbrough Park is located at 800 Riverview Dr.

To purchase tickets and learn more, click here.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, simply reach out to Trenton Bowens or Sharon Henderson at 269-861-2861 or 269-313-1631.

