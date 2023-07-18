St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A public health advisory has been issued for St. Joseph County after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to the St. Joseph County Department of Health, two pools of mosquitoes were identified in central South Bend to contain the virus. This detection of the virus makes St. Joseph County one of eight counties in the state with mosquitoes carrying West Nile this year.
Health officials expect West Nile to become increasingly identified in the Michiana throughout the remainder of the summer and until the first hard frost.
The St. Joseph County Department of Health is reminding residents to take the following precautionary steps:
- Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, dusk to dawn, when possible
- Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or para-methane-diol to clothes and exposed skin
- Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves, and long pants in places where mosquitos are especially active, such as wooded areas
- Treat clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin if camping or spending extended periods of time outdoors
- Make sure all windows and doors have screens and that all screens are in good repair
Health officials are also encouraging residents to take preventative measures to reduce mosquito breeding:
- Get rid of old tires, tin cans, or other containers that can hold water
- Tip bird baths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and other water-holding containers
- Repair failed septic systems
- Keep rain barrels covered with wire mesh smaller than adult mosquitoes
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed
- Clean roof gutters
- Flush ornamental fountains weekly
- Keep swimming pools cleaned and chlorinated
- Drain and fill stagnant pools, puddles, ditches, or swampy places around the property
