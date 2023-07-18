St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A public health advisory has been issued for St. Joseph County after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to the St. Joseph County Department of Health, two pools of mosquitoes were identified in central South Bend to contain the virus. This detection of the virus makes St. Joseph County one of eight counties in the state with mosquitoes carrying West Nile this year.

Health officials expect West Nile to become increasingly identified in the Michiana throughout the remainder of the summer and until the first hard frost.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health is reminding residents to take the following precautionary steps:

Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, dusk to dawn, when possible

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or para-methane-diol to clothes and exposed skin

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves, and long pants in places where mosquitos are especially active, such as wooded areas

Treat clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin if camping or spending extended periods of time outdoors

Make sure all windows and doors have screens and that all screens are in good repair

Health officials are also encouraging residents to take preventative measures to reduce mosquito breeding:

Get rid of old tires, tin cans, or other containers that can hold water

Tip bird baths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and other water-holding containers

Repair failed septic systems

Keep rain barrels covered with wire mesh smaller than adult mosquitoes

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

Clean roof gutters

Flush ornamental fountains weekly

Keep swimming pools cleaned and chlorinated

Drain and fill stagnant pools, puddles, ditches, or swampy places around the property

