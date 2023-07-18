South Bend Kroc Center to host Color Run in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A family-friendly fitness event is coming up soon here in Michiana!

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is holding a color fun run on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to walk or run the one-mile course around the Kroc Center in South Bend.

The race costs $12 for adults and $10 for anyone under 18. All participants will receive a T-shirt and an extra packet full of color.

To register for the color run, click here. You do not need to be a member at the Kroc Center to participate.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located at 900 W. Western Avenue in South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.