Sentencing delayed for former Elkhart police officer in 2018 beating of inmate

HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sentencing has been delayed for a former Elkhart police officer who pleaded guilty earlier this year to his role in the beating of an inmate who was handcuffed to a chair.

Joshua Titus pleaded guilty in April to one count of deprivation of civil rights. His sentencing was originally set for Tuesday in federal court in Hammond, but now it’s been pushed back to Oct. 12.

The other former Elkhart officer involved in the case, Cory Newland, received a 15-month sentence for his role in the incident back in December. Newland pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as aiding and abetting.

Surveillance video from January 2018 shows Titus and Newland punching the handcuffed suspect after the man spat in their direction at the Elkhart police station.

Police had been called to a home on Jan. 12 to respond to a domestic battery. The suspect was arrested on charges of felony domestic battery in front of a child, battery on a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct noise and resisting law enforcement.

Police say it was during the booking process that he spat at Newland, which precipitated the use of excessive force.

Joshua Titus (Elkhart Police Department)

Cory Newland (Elkhart Police Department)

