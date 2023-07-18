Sentencing delayed for former Elkhart police officer in 2018 beating of inmate

Surveillance video from January 2018 shows Joshua Titus and Cory Newland punching the...
Surveillance video from January 2018 shows Joshua Titus and Cory Newland punching the handcuffed suspect after the man spat in their direction at the Elkhart police station.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sentencing has been delayed for a former Elkhart police officer who pleaded guilty earlier this year to his role in the beating of an inmate who was handcuffed to a chair.

Joshua Titus pleaded guilty in April to one count of deprivation of civil rights. His sentencing was originally set for Tuesday in federal court in Hammond, but now it’s been pushed back to Oct. 12.

The other former Elkhart officer involved in the case, Cory Newland, received a 15-month sentence for his role in the incident back in December. Newland pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as aiding and abetting.

Surveillance video from January 2018 shows Titus and Newland punching the handcuffed suspect after the man spat in their direction at the Elkhart police station.

Police had been called to a home on Jan. 12 to respond to a domestic battery. The suspect was arrested on charges of felony domestic battery in front of a child, battery on a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct noise and resisting law enforcement.

Police say it was during the booking process that he spat at Newland, which precipitated the use of excessive force.

Joshua Titus
Joshua Titus(Elkhart Police Department)
Cory Newland
Cory Newland(Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Weight loss, energy levels, knee pain

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Samantha Albert shows us how to juggle!

Samantha Albert shows us how to juggle!

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Ask the Doctor: 7/18/2023

Ask the Doctor: 7/18/2023

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man arrested, charged in South Bend double stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Lottery

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Michigan City gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Lottery officials say one $50,000 winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at Lucky Stop, which is located at 1912 Franklin Street.

Crime

Robert Lee Morgan

Man arrested, charged in South Bend double stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Robert Lee Morgan, 48, with two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

News

Motorcyclist injured after striking deer in Cass County

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Heat building through the week

News

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Motorcyclist injured after striking deer in Cass County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Union man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday evening.