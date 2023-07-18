ND men’s hoops hosts open practice; looks to build on chemistry

By Matt Loch, Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team is entering a new era, as head coach Micah Shrewsberry takes the helm in South Bend.

On Tuesday, the Fighting Irish let 16 Sports get a peek behind the curtain by holding an open practice period for the media. Some special members of the Notre Dame family were there, such as current athletic director Jack Swarbrick and his eventual replacement Pete Bevacqua.

Speaking of family, Coach Shrewsberry gets the chance to coach his freshman son, Braeden, this year, and their relationship is helping to set the tone for a group looking to build chemistry this summer.

“I think it’s been great so far,” said forward Matt Zona. “It’s very family-oriented; Braeden’s here as well so his family’s big for him. Being back in Indiana I think is important to him. On a team standpoint, we’re together all the time but the guys are all getting used to each other and it’s been really fun.”

Fellow forward Kebba Njie agreed.

“I mean, everybody’s family,” Njie said. “My teammates are like my brothers, and my coaches are like our mentors to us and keep us in the loop of everything and just try and make us be the best version of ourselves.”

Tom Noie from our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune will hold a summer chat about everything Irish men's basketball on Thursday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m.

