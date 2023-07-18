Motorcyclist injured after striking deer in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Union man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a personal injury crash on M-217 and U.S. 12 around 4:22 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found the driver of the motorcycle suffering from multiple injuries related to the crash. An investigation revealed that a deer entered the roadway and struck the man’s motorcycle, causing the man to lose control.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Larry Tanner. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.