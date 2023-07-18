Advertise With Us

Michigan motorcyclist injured in crash after striking deer

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Union man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a personal injury crash on M-217 and U.S. 12 around 4:22 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found the driver of the motorcycle suffering from multiple injuries related to the crash. An investigation revealed that a deer entered the roadway and struck the man’s motorcycle, causing the man to lose control.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Larry Tanner. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

