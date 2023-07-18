Michiana community celebrates life of Ernestine Raclin

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana icon was remembered on Tuesday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

Ernestine “Ernie” Raclin passed away last week at the age of 95. The visitation began at 2:30 p.m., with the prayer service and celebration of life following at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s services come after days of reflection over the lasting impact Ernestine left here in Michiana.

Ernestine was the youngest daughter of Ernest and Ella Morris, who’s name forever lives in South Bend with the Morris Inn and Morris Performing Arts Center. She also spent more than 20 years running 1st Source Bank, which was co-founded by her father and Vincent Bendix.

Raclin also broke barriers in Michiana, being the first woman to serve on the Notre Dame Board of Trustees, as well as the local and national boards of United Way.

She won’t soon be forgotten, as her name will be on the new art museum currently under construction at Notre Dame.

