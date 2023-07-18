Man arrested, charged in South Bend double stabbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a double stabbing over the weekend that ultimately led to a response from the South Bend Police Department’s SWAT Team.

Officers were called to Memorial Hospital around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to speak with a male who was reportedly stabbed in the 600 block of S. Michigan Street.

As officers were speaking with the victim, they were advised of a second walk-in stabbing victim at the hospital. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

While investigating and processing evidence, officers identified 48-year-old Robert Lee Morgan of South Bend as a suspect and attempted to speak with him at a home in the 600 block of S. St. Joseph Street. However, officers say Morgan refused to come outside. Officers then heard what sounded like items being pushed up against the door to barricade the entry.

The South Bend Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team was called in to assist, which ultimately led to Morgan being taken into custody. Another person was found inside the home but was not injured.

On Monday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Morgan with two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

