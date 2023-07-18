Landmark Recovery stabbing victim speaks out

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Another patient is sharing his experience at the embattled Landmark Recovery center, a day after a former patient called his month-long stay at the Mishawaka facility “absolute mayhem.”

16 News Now confirmed Timothy Miller is the stabbing victim from a January 8th incident that occurred at Praxis by Landmark, based on a public records request released by the St. Joseph County Police Department.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it out [alive], to be honest,” shared Tim Miller.

Miller said he intended to spend 30 days at the rehab center to heal from his daughter’s death and other life challenges. Instead, he said he was stabbed on what became his final day there.

“I got stabbed on a Sunday night, it was a Sunday night,” he recalled.

Miller, who is legally blind, said he tried to protect a young couple from getting stabbed by an alleged gang leader.

“My first instinct was, ‘Wham!’ I hit him over the head with my cane,” said Miller.

The next thing Tim knew, he was bleeding.

“I’m taking my shirt off, wadding it up and putting it up here because I realized I was stabbed in the chest,” he described.

Miller claimed the already short-staffed Landmark facility was slow to respond to his plea for help.

“I’m looking in the office, no phones anywhere,” said Tim.

Allegations of going without food, medications, and recovery classes

At the hospital, Miller learned the stabbing also caused lacerations to his liver and diaphragm. He never returned to Landmark, a place where Miller alleges he and other patients went hungry.

“There was no staff on our wing. That’s why we didn’t get fed for three days,” he said.

On other occasions, Miller stated he missed doses of his anti-depressants and consequently suffered dangerous withdrawal side effects due to staff not administering to him his prescriptions.

“When I went into seizures and convulsions in the hallway, that’s when they finally figured out that we hadn’t been getting anything,” Miller claimed.

Miller said he was never required to take treatment classes at Landmark but added: “It was definitely a learning experience.”

According to Miller, he won’t face charges for hitting the suspect who tried to take a swipe at the couple before stabbing Miller.

The St. Joseph County Police Department has petitioned the Indiana Department of Mental Health to revoke Landmark Recovery’s license and is calling for the Mishawaka rehab center to be shut down.

Police investigators have documented over two dozen incidents at Landmark, including death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault. SJCPD previously

Landmark stated it is voluntarily not admitting new patients until staff members meet their high standards.

