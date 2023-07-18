Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A key witness who was set to testify against a teen charged with murder in Benton Harbor has been fatally shot.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, 18-year-old Richard Perry was supposed to testify in the trial for Royal Roberston. Perry’s body was recovered from an alley about two weeks ago.

Robertson is charged with the killing of Quwang-Tri Jones back in 2021. He goes on trial next week.

The judge has allowed the prosecutor to admit Perry’s testimony from earlier hearings. Perry was also charged in the killing but reached a plea deal to stay out of prison.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.