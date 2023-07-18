Jugglers hold benefit show for Boys & Girls Club members

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The International Jugglers’ Association took some time on Tuesday to give back to kids here in Michiana!

After hosting a free show in the morning at the St. Joe County Public Main Library, some members of the association went out to Liberty Elementary School in Mishawaka to hang out with some members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

One juggler told 16 News Now this event is a different way for them to give back to the community.

“The kids that get to learn how to juggle with us will have improved confidence, improved hand-to-eye dexterity coordination,” he said. “It improves your social skills; it invites others around. It truly is a life changing skill, and it’s just fun!”

The show was part of a weeklong of events being held in Michiana as part of the International Jugglers’ Association’s 76th annual festival. The festival brings performers from around the world for public shows, workshops, games, competitions, and the “world championships” of stage juggling.

The festival runs through Sunday, July 23. For a complete schedule of events, click here.

