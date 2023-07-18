A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies with much better air quality. High 81F. Low 58F.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures and humidity High 85F. Low 65F.

THURSDAY: Temps and dewpoints will reach the maximum with a cold front moving in later in the day. Hot and humid with decent rain chances for everyone. Rain chances 40%. High 87F. Low 63F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After the cold front passes, highs will fall into the upper 70s on Friday with lower humidity values, making the end of the week very pleasant. Though with the weekend, small rain chances will appear as temperatures slowly creep back into the 80s. The heat will continue to build into next week, with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of next week. The end of July is looking hot for Michiana.

