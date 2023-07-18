Advertise With Us

Elkhart Police Department searching for fraud suspect

(The Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is seeking public help to identify an alleged fraud suspect!

The suspect is wanted after a reported incident at Menards at 601 E. Windsor Ave. after she passed a fraudulent payment for store items on June 20.

Anyone with information on this individual should contact Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

