Eagle Lake Triathlon taking place this Saturday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - You can swim, bike, and run up in Cass County this weekend!

The annual Eagle Lake Triathlon is happening this Saturday, July 22. There will be a sprint race, as well as competitive and non-competitive shorter races for kids.

The Sprint Triathlon is a 300-yard swim, 11-mile bike ride, and a three-mile run. The shorter races for kids are a 25-yard swim, a 3/4-mile bike ride, and a half-mile run.

The Eagle Lake Triathlon is made possible by volunteers in the community and donations from local businesses. It’s also put on to benefit CASA of Cass County Michigan, which advocates for children in foster care.

For more information and to register, click here.

