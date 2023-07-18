Eagle Lake Triathlon taking place this Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - You can swim, bike, and run up in Cass County this weekend!

The annual Eagle Lake Triathlon is happening this Saturday, July 22. There will be a sprint race, as well as competitive and non-competitive shorter races for kids.

The Sprint Triathlon is a 300-yard swim, 11-mile bike ride, and a three-mile run. The shorter races for kids are a 25-yard swim, a 3/4-mile bike ride, and a half-mile run.

The Eagle Lake Triathlon is made possible by volunteers in the community and donations from local businesses. It’s also put on to benefit CASA of Cass County Michigan, which advocates for children in foster care.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

South Bend Kroc Center to host Color Run in August

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Everyone is welcome to walk or run the one-mile course around the center.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Green Drinks, BBQ festival

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Unity Gardens is hosting two upcoming food-related events in South Bend.

Obits

Ernestine Raclin has passed away on July 13, 2023. She was 95.

The life and legacy of Ernestine Raclin

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
She’s been called a pioneer who indelibly changed the greater South Bend community.

Latest News

Events

Smash Mouth no longer performing at upcoming Michiana Music Festival

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Popular local band “The 1985: Totally 80′s Music Tribute” will take their place at the Aug. 12 festival at Four Winds Field.

Events

South Bend to host International Jugglers’ Association festival next week

South Bend to host international juggling festival next week

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
For the first time, the city will host the International Jugglers’ Association annual festival from July 17 to July 23.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Cool Carmine

Wednesday’s Child: Cool Carmine

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Carmine has been in foster care for the past five years and is looking for a family through the Indiana Adoption Program.

Events

Nappanee to ‘Embrace the Pace’ from July 13-15

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
For the next few days, you’re invited to “Embrace the Pace” in a town known for its food, shopping, and relaxed atmosphere.

Community

Middlebury Food Pantry collecting school supplies for upcoming drive

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
The organization known for collecting cans of food is now collecting pens and paper to help school kids in Middlebury.

Events

Sal Vulcano to perform at The Lerner Theatre

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tickets for the November performance are set to go on sale this Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.