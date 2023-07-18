Community mourns after activist killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning new information about 24-year-old Sergio Alvarez Jr., aka “Serge” or “Sergie” as his loved ones called him, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in South Bend.

Friends say he was just starting to turn his life around, as he recently found out he was about to become a new father and was working to stop gun violence in the community, the very thing that ended his life.

“It’s hard to change things that have been ingrained in you for your whole life, but Sergio was making that change, and he was working so hard to make that change,” said Dr. Heather Holleman, a Clinical Psychologist at Reflections Counseling. “And he hadn’t been in trouble in a really long time, and I’m just so sad that this happened to him as he was turning his life around.”

Those who knew Sergio Alvarez Jr. best say he wasn’t perfect and tell us he would admit that himself, but one of the ways he tried to turn his life around was by working with local kids and community groups like Connect 2 Be the Change.

“He has been a foundational member of our group,“ Holleman said. “He comes to every single group; he always has a lot to contribute. Not only that, he was working with working actively to help the younger generation understand the mistakes he made and give them opportunities to do something different, to do something better, and to change before they made the same mistakes that he had made.”

He traveled down to the nation’s capital with Connect 2 Be the Change for Gun Violence Awareness Day during the first week of June, just six weeks before his life was tragically cut short by gun violence.

“We went to Washington D.C. to talk with other organizations in D.C. about what they do to prevent gun violence, and he was very engaged in that and just learning about what other people do,” said Takisha Jacobs, President of Connect 2 Be the Change.

Alvarez was flipping the script and trying to make a change because of his love for family and friends and his desire to be a good father.

“Always with a huge smile on his face, he was the life of the party,” Holleman said. “He brought so much joy to the gathering and could make anybody laugh with his stories.”

“His girlfriend, he loved her,” Jacobs said. “Every time you see Serge, he was on the phone with his girl, or he was with his girl. He loved her so much, and he wanted to be there and have this family unit with her and their baby, and he knew that there were things he had to switch up, and that’s what he was doing.”

Sergio’s loved ones want you to know this about him.

“When you see the videos and pictures, and you see him smiling, that’s Sergio,” Jacobs said. “And his family is hurt deeply, so just remember Sergio in the best way possible, and we just don’t need any more shooting.”

A vigil was held at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County for Sergio as well as all victims of gun violence. They also had mental health resources available.

South Bend Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading this ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call South Bend Police or leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or submitting it online.

