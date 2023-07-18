Case involving former Stevensville restaurant owner faces delays in appeals

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - It could be a while before the former Stevensville restaurant owner accused of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping goes on trial.

Raffaele Santaniello, 50, is facing several charges in connection to kidnapping, sexual assault and misconduct accusations by former female employees.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, lawyers said it could be several months before Santaniello could go on trial in Berrien County.

Santaniello’s lawyers filed an appeal of his bindover with the Michigan Court of Appeals, which denied the appeal. Santaniello’s lawyers then took the appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. The Michigan Supreme Court has yet to consider his case and is not likely to do so before late this year or January of next year.

A trial date had been set for Oct. 23, but that is highly unlikely, lawyers said Monday.

