Advertise With Us

Atlante FC: Mexican club visits South Bend

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019 a professional, international soccer club will visit South Bend for a friendly. While it’s not as headlining as Liverpool or Borussia Dortmund, Atlante FC is the real deal.

Atlante currently competes in Mexico’s Liga de Expansion MX, the second-division league. They won the league title in 2021 and 2022. They also competed in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2009.

On Tuesday night at Notre Dame’s Alumni Stadium, they’ll face Northern Indiana FC who are comprised of college players from eight different northern Indiana universities. Some of the proceeds from the match go to La Casa de Amistad. The players will get the experience of playing against some of the best in the world.

“It’s very unique. One of the most tradtional teams in Mexcio so this is a challenge,” said Northern Indiana FC head coach Thiago Pinto.

“They’re men, so playing against grown men,” added defender Mitch Ferguson. “We’re younger guys. We’re college kids. It’s fun to see them now, actually so yeah. It’ll be fun.”

The match is set to kick off at 7:30 on Tuesday night at Alumni Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart police identify woman found dead at home
Police are still looking for a suspect as the Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing...
Victim of Sunday morning shooting in South Bend identified
Father Jan Klimczyk
Sexual abuse allegation against late South Bend priest found credible
Police: $10,000 reward for information on missing St. Joseph County woman
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Back above average on Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

Mexico’s Atlante FC visiting South Bend for charity friendly
Marcus Freeman named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list
While 8 months pregnant, Selah Unwin finishes 2nd at the South Bend Women's Metro golf...
Mom-to-be finishes second at South Bend Women’s Metro
Lori Horan wins 24th title in South Bend Women’s Metro