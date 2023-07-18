Atlante FC: Mexican club visits South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019 a professional, international soccer club will visit South Bend for a friendly. While it’s not as headlining as Liverpool or Borussia Dortmund, Atlante FC is the real deal.

Atlante currently competes in Mexico’s Liga de Expansion MX, the second-division league. They won the league title in 2021 and 2022. They also competed in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2009.

On Tuesday night at Notre Dame’s Alumni Stadium, they’ll face Northern Indiana FC who are comprised of college players from eight different northern Indiana universities. Some of the proceeds from the match go to La Casa de Amistad. The players will get the experience of playing against some of the best in the world.

“It’s very unique. One of the most tradtional teams in Mexcio so this is a challenge,” said Northern Indiana FC head coach Thiago Pinto.

“They’re men, so playing against grown men,” added defender Mitch Ferguson. “We’re younger guys. We’re college kids. It’s fun to see them now, actually so yeah. It’ll be fun.”

The match is set to kick off at 7:30 on Tuesday night at Alumni Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.