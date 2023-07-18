Ask the Doctor: Weight loss, energy levels, knee pain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Tim): “What matters most in weight loss? Diet or exercise?”

DR. BOB : The answer to this question is going to be different for different groups of people.

However, when we are talking about the general adult population in our country, diet is significantly more important. Exercise can lead to weight loss, but it must be a significant amount of exercise.

Usually decreasing your calorie intake is a much surer way to lose weight. In general, you need to cut around 500 calories out of your diet daily to lose weight.

Question #2 (from Eric): “What other ways besides caffeine or energy drinks can I keep my energy levels up throughout the day?”

DR. BOB : Having good energy during the day is more of a long-term investment rather than something we can adjust day-to-day.

Far and away, if you are following a healthy lifestyle, you should feel pretty good during the day.

The question is what is a healthy lifestyle? Let’s review a few things:

A diet of lean meats, lots of fruits and vegetables, and whole grains

Exercising regularly

Healthy relationships with your family and community

Good mental health.

This can come from hobbies, service, belonging to a church, meditating, etc.

Question #3 (from Tyler): “I’ve started to run again, but knee pain is keeping me from going as far as I want. What can I do to treat my knee pain and keep it from coming back?”

DR. BOB : The knee is a complicated joint, so many different things could be causing your pain.

If this is a persistent problem, you should see a doctor to get a specific diagnosis because that will allow you to focus your treatment.

One of the most common causes of knee pain is patellofemoral pain. This pain is around the knee cap. It hurts worse with longer mileage or going up and down stairs.

Doing physical therapy to strengthen the muscles around your knee should help improve the pain and prevent it in the future.

In the meantime, while you are recovering it would be good to decrease your pace and distance for a while.

