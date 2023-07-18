Ask the Doctor: Weight loss, energy levels, knee pain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Tim): “What matters most in weight loss? Diet or exercise?”

DR. BOB: The answer to this question is going to be different for different groups of people.

However, when we are talking about the general adult population in our country, diet is significantly more important. Exercise can lead to weight loss, but it must be a significant amount of exercise.

Usually decreasing your calorie intake is a much surer way to lose weight. In general, you need to cut around 500 calories out of your diet daily to lose weight.

Question #2 (from Eric): “What other ways besides caffeine or energy drinks can I keep my energy levels up throughout the day?”

DR. BOB: Having good energy during the day is more of a long-term investment rather than something we can adjust day-to-day.

Far and away, if you are following a healthy lifestyle, you should feel pretty good during the day.

The question is what is a healthy lifestyle? Let’s review a few things:

  • A diet of lean meats, lots of fruits and vegetables, and whole grains
  • Exercising regularly
  • Healthy relationships with your family and community
  • Good mental health.

This can come from hobbies, service, belonging to a church, meditating, etc.

Question #3 (from Tyler): “I’ve started to run again, but knee pain is keeping me from going as far as I want. What can I do to treat my knee pain and keep it from coming back?”

DR. BOB: The knee is a complicated joint, so many different things could be causing your pain.

If this is a persistent problem, you should see a doctor to get a specific diagnosis because that will allow you to focus your treatment.

One of the most common causes of knee pain is patellofemoral pain. This pain is around the knee cap. It hurts worse with longer mileage or going up and down stairs.

Doing physical therapy to strengthen the muscles around your knee should help improve the pain and prevent it in the future.

In the meantime, while you are recovering it would be good to decrease your pace and distance for a while.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana Dept. of Health launches campaign for back-to-school vaccine clinics

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The health department has launched a “Smart Start” campaign showing dates, times, and locations for community vaccine clinics across the state.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Water poisoning, sunscreen, tick bites & meat allergies

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fighting metastasized cancer

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Cancer that metastasizes to the brain can be one of the most difficult to fight.

Health

Understanding health impact of air quality

Updated: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Cleveland Clinic
At high levels, it can feel like it’s hard to breathe.

Latest News

News

Purdue Professor: How wildfires contaminate drinking water

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
After going to multiple places where wildfires have damaged communities, one Purdue University professor shared some of the most frequent questions he’s received about finding that contamination.

Health

Ask the Doctor: How can poor air quality impact your health?

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Wildfire smoke from Canada has returned to Michiana and has led to poor air quality.

Health

Upcoming blood drives in Michiana

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to do your part, there are some upcoming blood donation events right here in Michiana.

Health

PHM Superintendent Jerry Thacker diagnosed with prostate cancer

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Thacker’s doctors have given him a “favorable” prognosis, and he will continue to work through the summer while undergoing radiation therapy.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Air Quality Action Day, alcohol consumption, nasal congestion

Ask the Doctor: Air quality, alcohol consumption, and nasal congestion

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Doctor Bob Cassady joins us every week to answer your medical questions on 16 News Now at Noon.

Health

100 Black Men of Greater South Bend advocate for men’s health, free prostate exams

Updated: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Urologists from the Urology Associates of South Bend and members of the 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend share why it's important for Black men to get a prostate exam.