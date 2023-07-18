$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Michigan City gas station

Ticket among 6 winning ones for $50K, $100K sold in Indiana over previous 2 drawings
(wpta)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you recently purchased a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in Michigan City, you’ll want to check it carefully!

Lottery officials say one $50,000 winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at Lucky Stop, which is located at 1912 Franklin Street.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, July 15, are: 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball of 18. You can check your tickets with the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

If this is your ticket, you should:

  • Ensure your ticket is in a secure place
  • Consider meeting with a financial advisor
  • Contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions

The winning ticket sold in Michigan City is among six tickets sold in Indiana for the Saturday and Monday drawings that are worth $50,000 or $100,000.

One $100,000 winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at Meijer Store #152 at 6650 Whitestown Parkway in Zionsville.

Four $50,000 winning tickets for Monday’s drawing were purchased at the following locations:

  • Village Pantry located at 3630 Greenbush Street in Lafayette
  • Speedway #1211 located at 279 S. Van Buren Street in Nashville
  • Smoke Shop 17 located at 9131 E. 109th Street in Crown Point
  • GETGO #7517 located at 920 W. 38th Street in Anderson

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, July 17, are: 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Robert Lee Morgan

Man arrested, charged in South Bend double stabbing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Robert Lee Morgan, 48, with two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

News

Motorcyclist injured after striking deer in Cass County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Heat building through the week

News

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

A Fantastic Tuesday Forecast, Warm Temps and Rain Expected This Week

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist injured after striking deer in Cass County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Union man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday evening.

News

Local club hosts Mexico's Atlante FC in charity friendly

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Police: $10,000 reward for information on missing Michigan woman

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Vigil held for activist killed in South Bend shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Elkhart officials discuss homeless restrictions

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

The third annual Riverfest is returning to Benton Harbor in August.

Third annual Riverfest returning to Benton Harbor in August

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Riverfest will bring local musicians, food trucks, and craft vendors together at Charles L. Yarbrough Park from August 4 to August 6.