$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Michigan City gas station

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you recently purchased a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in Michigan City, you’ll want to check it carefully!

Lottery officials say one $50,000 winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at Lucky Stop, which is located at 1912 Franklin Street.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, July 15, are: 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball of 18. You can check your tickets with the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

If this is your ticket, you should:

Ensure your ticket is in a secure place

Consider meeting with a financial advisor

Contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions

The winning ticket sold in Michigan City is among six tickets sold in Indiana for the Saturday and Monday drawings that are worth $50,000 or $100,000.

One $100,000 winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at Meijer Store #152 at 6650 Whitestown Parkway in Zionsville.

Four $50,000 winning tickets for Monday’s drawing were purchased at the following locations:

Village Pantry located at 3630 Greenbush Street in Lafayette

Speedway #1211 located at 279 S. Van Buren Street in Nashville

Smoke Shop 17 located at 9131 E. 109th Street in Crown Point

GETGO #7517 located at 920 W. 38th Street in Anderson

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, July 17, are: 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.

