What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week includes a variety of tastes, such as grilled Italian sausage, Swiss steak, and spaghetti!

Wednesday Dinner (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road) Wednesday, July 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Grilled Italian sausage, pasta salad, house salad, dessert, drinks. Cost: Pre-sale, $12; at the door, $15. Call 574-679-4435 for reservations or stop in.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, July 20, kitchen open at 3 p.m. - Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, $13; ask about dessert special. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) Friday, July 21, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, July 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, July 21, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Spaghetti Supper (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, July 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic toast, ice cream. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Westside BBQ (LaSalle Square Unity Garden - 3701 Prast Boulevard, South Bend) Sunday, July 23, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Over 50 vendors with food, crafts, drinks, community resources, live music, more. Cost: Free admission.

Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, July 17, and next Monday, July 24. Lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

Summer Restaurant Weeks (Downtown South Bend) July 24, through Aug. 6. Enjoy value priced breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items at local restaurants. Earn points toward prizes by using the free mobile Restaurant Weeks Dining Pass. For more details or the free pass, (Downtown South Bend) July 24, through Aug. 6. Enjoy value priced breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items at local restaurants. Earn points toward prizes by using the free mobile Restaurant Weeks Dining Pass. For more details or the free pass, click here

August Wine Walk (Downtown South Bend) Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. Tickets for July are sold out, purchase now for August’s walk. For more information or tickets, (Downtown South Bend) Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. Tickets for July are sold out, purchase now for August’s walk. For more information or tickets, click here . Final Wine Walk is Sept. 13.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

