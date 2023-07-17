Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in St. Joseph County, Mich.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Vicksburg man is dead after crashing into a tree earlier this month in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were called just after 11:55 p.m. on July 8 to a crash on Corey Lake Road just east of Knevels Court in Fabius Township.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Triston Bradshaw of Vicksburg, was traveling east on Corey Lake Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, causing it to roll. Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but deputies do believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Three Rivers Fire Department, Fabius Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Constantine Police Department, and Brokers Towing.

