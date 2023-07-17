Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Green Drinks, BBQ festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you have a green thumb, chances are you’re already enjoying fresh veggies from your garden!

But those veggies aren’t just for eating. They’re for drinking, too!

You’re invited to a casual evening of networking, gardening, and refreshments at Unity Gardens in South Bend. The monthly gathering of South Bend Green Drinks is taking place at the gardens on Tuesday, July 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Light refreshments and snacks will be served. You’re asked to bring your own cocktails.

Sara Stewart, founder of Unity Gardens, joined us on 16 Morning News Now on Monday to give us a preview of the event (see video above).

However, it isn’t the only upcoming food-related event at Unity Gardens. On Sunday, July 23, Unity Gardens will host the Westside BBQ & Craft Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone is ready to show off local produce at the event, including Pastor John Ward from The Brick Of Hope Ministry in South Bend. Ward will be a chef at the event!

The event will include food, drinks, arts, crafts, community resources, and more. To learn more about what to expect, watch the video below!

Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Boulevard in South Bend. For more information, click here.

