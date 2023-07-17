Sturgis man seriously hurt in crash with LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Sturgis man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash over the weekend involving a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy.

Indiana State Police say the LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling east on State Road 120 with his emergency lights and sirens activated around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when a pickup truck traveling north on County Road 100 East failed to yield.

The deputy’s vehicle then struck the pickup, causing it to overturn into a ditch before coming to rest in another ditch on the other side of the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 33-year-old Sturgis, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department officer involved in the crash has been identified as Deputy Zachary Anderson, 34, of Middlebury. Anderson and his K-9 partners were not injured in the crash, but Anderson was still taken to the hospital to be checked out.

As required by Indiana law, both drivers provided a blood sample for chemical testing. Results of those tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

