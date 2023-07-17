Sexual abuse allegation against late South Bend priest found credible

Father Jan Klimczyk
Father Jan Klimczyk(Today's Catholic)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend priest who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year allegedly sexually abused a minor during his time serving with the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

The diocese says it was recently made aware of an allegation that Father Jan Klimczyk engaged in sexual abuse of a minor. Officials say that allegation has been found credible. It was not specified when the alleged abuse took place, but the diocese says it received the allegation after Father Klimczyk’s death.

As a result, Father Klimczyk has been placed on the diocese’s list of clergies credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. The full list can be found online by clicking here.

The diocese says it is extending its “heartfelt prayers to all who are affected by this news and stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused.” The diocese’s full statement on Father Klimczyk can be found at the bottom of this article.

Prior to his death on Aug. 22, 2022, Father Klimczyk was a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend. The 67-year-old was riding a bicycle on W. Western Avenue just outside of South Bend’s city limits when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Ordained in his native Poland, Father Klimczyk served several other local parishes in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, including St. Adalbert’s, St. Stanilaus Kostka in New Carlisle, and St. Patrick’s Parish in Walkerton.

Official statement on Father Klimczyk from the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sturgis man seriously hurt in crash with LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Victim of Sunday morning shooting in South Bend identified

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened back on July 8 on Corey Lake Road just east of Knevels Court in Fabius Township.

News

Maiden Lane closed this week for manhole cover replacements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Maiden Lane will be closed between Cleveland Avenue and the I-94 business loop through Friday, July 21.

Latest News

News

Maiden Lane closed this week for manhole cover replacements

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

International Jugglers’ Association festival underway in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event will bring performers from around the world for public shows, workshops, games, competitions, and the “world championships” of stage juggling.

News

International Jugglers' Association festival underway in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Join WNDU-TV and our partners and support 16 Pack-A-Backpack

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sturgis man seriously hurt in crash with LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The driver of the pickup truck was extricated from the vehicle and flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

News

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago