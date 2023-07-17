Proposed ordinance to crack down on ‘camping on public land’ in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s city administration wants to crack down on camping and the storage of personal property on public land.

Officials acknowledge the proposed ordinance will impact the homeless population. Verbiage has been included to try and minimize adverse impact.

It says the city intends to exempt from the enforcement of this ordinance “any person for whom space in an overnight shelter is not available.” It further directs the city to collaborate with non-governmental agencies to assist homeless individuals in finding shelter.

City Chief of Staff Bradley Tracey says the goal is not to push out the homeless but to put them in touch with available programs and services. He says the administration decided to move forward after EMS crews had a hard time reaching a homeless individual who was sleeping under the riverwalk boardwalk and suffered a health emergency.

Tracey expects the Elkhart council to hold two public hearings on the measure — one in committee and another before the full council.

A homeless man named Nathan told 16 News Now, “Honestly, I believe right now that the mission’s next to capacity. Where will they go? If they don’ have a place to stay in a tent and they can’t go to a mission, where are they to go?”

Another portion of the proposed measure allows authorities to immediately remove personal items when a living situation is deemed a danger to public health, but to provide 48 hours’ notice when it’s not.

The first reading of the ordinance will take place at Monday night’s council meeting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.