Police: $10,000 reward for information on missing St. Joseph County woman

(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The search continues for a St. Joseph County woman missing since May.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, the family of missing 73-year-old Marilee Furlong is offering a $10,000 reward for information that directly leads to her location. She is described as being approximately 5′8″ and around 120 to 130 lbs. Her hair is grey and white.

Marilee left Flatbush Road on foot and was last seen walking on Miller Road in Cass County around 9 a.m. on May 29. There were also reports of people seeing her walking west on Pioneer Road in Marcellus later that afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-4195.

