North Webster man arrested after allegedly running over disabled man’s leg

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Webster man has been arrested after he allegedly ran over the leg of a disabled man back in May.

Ray James Skelton, 57, has been charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after running over the leg of a man who used a cane for mobility in St. Joseph County.

According to court documents, authorities responded to the 63000 block of State Road 331 for a car vs. pedestrian accident on May 10. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering severe injuries to his leg.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim went to get inside a Nissan Rogue before the vehicle drove off, running over the man’s leg. The man said he was paying for a ride from an individual he identified as Skelton. While driving, Skelton became angry over the amount of money he was being paid for the ride. The victim tried to call his brother for more money before Skelton grabbed the man’s phone and threw it out the window.

The two then stopped, exited the vehicle, and searched for the phone. As the victim was getting back inside the Nissan, Skelton allegedly hit the gas and ran over the man’s leg as he drove away.

The victim was transported to the hospital for severe injuries and was eventually transferred to physical rehabilitation. A few days later, the victim was readmitted to the hospital for internal bleeding in his leg.

In interviews with investigators, Skelton stated he “threw the guy’s phone out of the window” and tried to drive away as the victim attempted to jump back in the car. When asked about the incident, he said it wasn’t his fault “the guy fell down.”

Skelton also said he realized the man was disabled and that he had “f*****-up” feet.

