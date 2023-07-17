Advertise With Us

Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas to scold a group of fans who were taking selfies during a song. (Source: @redneckinvegas / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a group of fans who were taking selfies during a song.

Lambert was just a few lines into her song “Tin Man” when she paused and said, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

In a video posted to TikTok, the crowd begins to laugh and cheer, but Lambert continued to say, “It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Lambert’s stance was met by mixed reactions, with some applauding her but others getting up to leave.

Later in the video, one woman can be heard telling her group, “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans,” as they file out of their seats.

Some social media users suggested perhaps “Tin Man” was the girls’ favorite song and they were recording a memorable video when they were scolded by Lambert.

“Doesn’t everyone take selfies at concerts?” another user commented on TikTok.

Lambert is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency “Velvet Rodeo” at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After three more shows this month, she will take a break and return to the residency in November.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still looking for a suspect as the Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing...
Victim of Sunday morning shooting in South Bend identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Steven Kotowski
Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of brother in South Bend
Valparaiso man dies in LaPorte County crash
Berrien Springs man dies in possible drowning in St. Joseph River

Latest News

FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is...
Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke
Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Green Drinks, BBQ festival
Unity Gardens to host upcoming events: Green Drinks
Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Westside BBQ & Craft Festival
Unity Gardens to host upcoming events: Westside BBQ & Craft Festival
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital