Mexico’s Atlante FC visiting South Bend for charity friendly

By Matt Loch
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, a professional soccer club is coming to South Bend, and it’s all for a good cause.

Mexico City’s Atlante FC, who have won two league titles in Mexico’s top league, are in town this week for a charity friendly match Tuesday night against the newest local club, Northern Indiana FC. Atlante’s pros will face some of the best players from colleges in northern Indiana, including Notre Dame.

Some of the proceeds from the game will go to La Casa de Amistad for local youth attending their summer camps.

16 Sports caught up with some of the organizers at practice Monday morning.

“What really brings a lot of excitement for me is scoring goals beyond the game,” says Northern Indiana FC head coach Thiago Pinto. “I think using the game as a means for greater purpose, and then just our community, that’s been my passion for 20 years now.”

“To be able to test ourselves up against teams like this that have guys competing at the next level is fantastic and it’s super exciting,” says Notre Dame/NIFC defender Mitch Ferguson. “And to be able to do so on my home field here at Notre Dame is fantastic.”

As mentioned previously, this marks the first time a professional soccer team has made its way to South Bend since 2019. That’s when Borussia Dortmund topped Liverpool 3-2 in a historic friendly at Notre Dame Stadium.

Kickoff for Tuesday night’s match is set for 7:30 p.m. at Notre Dame’s Alumni Stadium. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

