Maiden Lane closed this week for manhole cover replacements

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Here’s a traffic alert you need to know about if your commute takes you through Berrien County.

Maiden Lane will be closed between Cleveland Avenue and the I-94 business loop for the replacement of manhole covers.

The suggested detour route takes south to Glenlord Road via Cleveland Avenue or the business loop.

Work is expected to be done by Friday, July 21, weather permitting.

