LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra concludes 50th season under the stars

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 50th anniversary season finale at one of Michiana’s most beautiful hidden gems.

At the Celebration Pavilion at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City, the LCSO wowed the crowd with its Music Under the Stars concert.

This is the first time that the LCSO has played at this venue, and hundreds came out to the gardens to appreciate nature, have a little wine, and enjoy this free concert.

“The venue is just perfect for what we do for orchestral music, and it was just a natural partnership,” said Emily Yiannias, Executive Director of the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra. “We’re really excited to be in Friendship Botanic Gardens in this beautiful setting. There’s often a fee to get in these gardens, and tonight that fee is waived for our guests, so it’s just a wonderful opportunity to see the gardens and listen to some great music.

The concert also served as a going-away party for former LCSO executive director Tim King. He served for five years in that role.

NIPSCO and NISource Charitable Foundation sponsored the event.

The LCSO is led by Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson.

The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 51st season on November 4, 2023, at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

The LaPorte Civic is located at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte.

