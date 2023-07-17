International Jugglers’ Association festival underway in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An unconventional convention will be in South Bend this week.

The International Jugglers’ Association’s 76th annual festival will take place Monday, July 17, through Sunday, July 23. The event will bring performers from around the world for public shows, workshops, games, competitions, and the “world championships” of stage juggling.

Public events will take place at the Morris Performing Arts Center and Bendix Arena at the Century Center.

Tickets are available at the theatre before each show and online. Tickets for Indiana residents at any of these shows are $20 for adults and $10 for youth.

Here’s a look at some of the highlighted events:

Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m.: The IJA Festival kicks off with the Welcome Show, featuring juggling talent and humor from a variety of performers.

Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m.: Frequently found at music festivals, the Flow Juggling Show will highlight this unique type of juggling.

Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.: See the greatest jugglers in the world perform their acts in a competitive stage setting at the Juggling Championships.

Friday, July 21, at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: IJA champion Wes Peden returns to the stage with the North American premiere of Rollercoaster, a full-length show, at the Bendix Arena in Century Center.

Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m.: A closing highlight of the festival, the Cascade of Stars will showcase top juggling professionals from around the world.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maiden Lane closed this week for manhole cover replacements

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Maiden Lane will be closed between Cleveland Avenue and the I-94 business loop through Friday, July 21.

News

Maiden Lane closed this week for manhole cover replacements

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

International Jugglers' Association festival underway in South Bend

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Join WNDU-TV and our partners and support 16 Pack-A-Backpack

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Sturgis man seriously hurt in crash with LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The driver of the pickup truck was extricated from the vehicle and flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

News

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death in Elkhart

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Smoky Conditions Today, Warmer This Week

First Alert Forecast: Smoky Conditions Today, Warmer This Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Smokey conditions will continue today, with small rain chances for Michiana for most of this week.

News

First Alert Forecast: Smoky Conditions Today, Warmer This Week

First Alert Forecast: Smoky Conditions Today, Warmer This Week

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Hundreds came to the Friendship Botanic Gardens to appreciate nature, have a little wine, and...

LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra concludes 50th season under the stars

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 50th anniversary season finale at one of Michiana’s most beautiful hidden gems.

News

LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra concludes 50th season under the stars

Updated: 12 hours ago