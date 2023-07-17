International Jugglers’ Association festival underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An unconventional convention will be in South Bend this week.

The International Jugglers’ Association’s 76th annual festival will take place Monday, July 17, through Sunday, July 23. The event will bring performers from around the world for public shows, workshops, games, competitions, and the “world championships” of stage juggling.

Public events will take place at the Morris Performing Arts Center and Bendix Arena at the Century Center.

Tickets are available at the theatre before each show and online. Tickets for Indiana residents at any of these shows are $20 for adults and $10 for youth.

Here’s a look at some of the highlighted events:

Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. : The IJA Festival kicks off with the Welcome Show, featuring juggling talent and humor from a variety of performers.

Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. : Frequently found at music festivals, the Flow Juggling Show will highlight this unique type of juggling.

Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. : See the greatest jugglers in the world perform their acts in a competitive stage setting at the Juggling Championships.

Friday, July 21, at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. : IJA champion Wes Peden returns to the stage with the North American premiere of Rollercoaster, a full-length show, at the Bendix Arena in Century Center.

Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. : A closing highlight of the festival, the Cascade of Stars will showcase top juggling professionals from around the world.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.

