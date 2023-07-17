Funeral to be held Tuesday for Ernestine Raclin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Funeral services will be held Tuesday for an icon here in the greater South Bend community.

Ernestine “Ernie” Raclin died last week at the age of 95. She was the youngest daughter of Ernest and Ella Morris, who are of Morris Inn and Morris Performing Arts Center fame.

Raclin spent more than 20 years running 1st Source Bank, which was co-founded by her father and Vincent Bendix, and she spent countless hours serving the needs of others through her philanthropy.

There will be a visitation at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame, followed by a prayer service and celebration of life at 3:30 p.m.

