Funeral to be held Tuesday for Ernestine Raclin

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Funeral services will be held Tuesday for an icon here in the greater South Bend community.

Ernestine “Ernie” Raclin died last week at the age of 95. She was the youngest daughter of Ernest and Ella Morris, who are of Morris Inn and Morris Performing Arts Center fame.

Raclin spent more than 20 years running 1st Source Bank, which was co-founded by her father and Vincent Bendix, and she spent countless hours serving the needs of others through her philanthropy.

There will be a visitation at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame, followed by a prayer service and celebration of life at 3:30 p.m.

16 News Now will carry the funeral live online starting at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: $10,000 reward for information on missing St. Joseph County woman

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The family of missing 73-year-old Marilee Furlong is offering a $10,000 reward for information that directly leads to her location.

Events

Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Green Drinks, BBQ festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Unity Gardens is hosting two upcoming food-relaed events in South Bend.

News

Unity Gardens to host upcoming events: Green Drinks

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Westside BBQ & Craft Festival

Unity Gardens to host upcoming events: Westside BBQ & Craft Festival

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shelby Murphy from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lucky!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Father Jan Klimczyk

Sexual abuse allegation against late South Bend priest found credible

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Father Jan Klimczyk was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year. The allegation was received by the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend after his death.

News

Sturgis man seriously hurt in crash with LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Victim of Sunday morning shooting in South Bend identified

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened back on July 8 on Corey Lake Road just east of Knevels Court in Fabius Township.