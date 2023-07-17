Former Landmark Recovery patient speaks out

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Landmark Recovery patient is sharing his experiences about what allegedly happened in his monthlong stay at the Mishawaka rehab facility.

“It was just mayhem, absolute mayhem,” said Michael Scarberry, of Elkhart County.

A recovering addict, Scarberry said he recently spent 28 days at Landmark, the site of more than 100 police calls in 2023. A recent 16 News Now public records request revealed St. Joseph County Police documented incidents including recent death investigations, several drug overdoses, a pair of rape cases, along with other acts of physical and sexual violence.

“It was a dangerous facility, but with no security. I am a man, but with 150 men, what are you going to do? One against everybody,” Scarberry described.

The St. Joseph County Police Department is calling for the treatment center to be shut down and has asked the Indiana Division of Mental Health to revoke Landmark’s license at the Mishawaka location.

“I went there to recover, and it was - didn’t teach me any of the tools. Instead, it, you know, took me further behind, to be honest,” said Scarberry.

Scarberry claimed the treatment center staff had an indifferent attitude toward the protection of personal property. He said he chose to skip all but one recovery class - and never was reprimanded, simply to avoid having his belongings being stolen. Somehow, his medications would disappear.

“And then I’d go through withdrawals again, so it was just an everyday thing,” he shared.

On two occasions, Scarberry said he witnessed facility staff refusing to sanitize patients’ rooms after toilets overflowed, leaving feces strewn about their rooms.

“They would not let us switch rooms. It was just an overflow of feces, contamination, you know, something that was not good, healthy-wise, at all,” explained Scarberry.

After completing 28 days of treatment, Scarberry alleged he was supposed to begin intense outpatient treatment through the Landmark’s Mishawaka campus but never heard from the facility, despite numerous attempts to begin a formal post-treatment recovery plan.

“I’ve called every week and still no answers,” he said.

Michael continues to maintain sobriety, crediting his faith, family, and the motivation to be a better father.

“Just God,” Scarberry said. “It’s honestly nothing I got from Praxis [by Landmark]. It’s the shame, but that’s the truth.”

Over the weekend, Landmark Recovery released an updated statement, indicating the company had “separated with the Executive Director and the Director of Nursing at the facility.”

The original release said it terminated the people in those positions.

