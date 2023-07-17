First Alert Forecast: Smoky Conditions Today, Warmer This Week

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Wildfire smoke from western Canada will be present throughout the first half of the day reducing air quality. Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible. Wildfire smoke will begin to exit Michiana Monday afternoon & evening. Slight chance of a passing shower or two, but most of Michiana will remain dry. High 78F. Low 58F. Wind W at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies with much better air quality. High 80F. Low 60F.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a isolated shower or storm, with most of Michiana remaining dry. Rain chances 20%High 84F. Low 64F.

THURSDAY: Temps and dewpoints will reach the maximum with a cold front moving in later in the day. Hot and humid with decent rain chances for everyone. Rain chances 30%. High 85F. Low 63F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind our cold front on Thursday we trend our high temperatures slightly below average (average high is 83F) Friday into next weekend. Small chance of a shower or two next weekend, but most of Michiana will likely remain rain free. We are watching the jet stream closely next week as the heat wave across the south and west will try and shift toward Michiana to finish off July. A few 90F days are possible for the last week of July.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.