Elkhart police identify woman found dead at home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead at a home in the city late Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called around 4:10 p.m. to the 500 block of Modrell Boulevard for a death investigation. That deceased person has since been identified as 39-year-old Jessica Mitchell.

Due to some body decomposition, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in and took over the investigation.

