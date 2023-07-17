Elkhart police identify woman found dead at home
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead at a home in the city late Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called around 4:10 p.m. to the 500 block of Modrell Boulevard for a death investigation. That deceased person has since been identified as 39-year-old Jessica Mitchell.
Due to some body decomposition, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in and took over the investigation.
