Elkhart police identify woman found dead at home

(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead at a home in the city late Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called around 4:10 p.m. to the 500 block of Modrell Boulevard for a death investigation. That deceased person has since been identified as 39-year-old Jessica Mitchell.

Due to some body decomposition, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in and took over the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Green Drinks, BBQ festival

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Unity Gardens is hosting two upcoming food-relaed events in South Bend.

News

Unity Gardens to host upcoming events: Green Drinks

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Upcoming events at Unity Gardens: Westside BBQ & Craft Festival

Unity Gardens to host upcoming events: Westside BBQ & Craft Festival

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shelby Murphy from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lucky!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

2nd Chance Pet: Lucky

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Crime

Father Jan Klimczyk

Sexual abuse allegation against late South Bend priest found credible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Father Jan Klimczyk was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year. The allegation was received by the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend after his death.

News

Sturgis man seriously hurt in crash with LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Victim of Sunday morning shooting in South Bend identified

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Vicksburg man dies after crashing into tree in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened back on July 8 on Corey Lake Road just east of Knevels Court in Fabius Township.

News

Maiden Lane closed this week for manhole cover replacements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Maiden Lane will be closed between Cleveland Avenue and the I-94 business loop through Friday, July 21.

News

Maiden Lane closed this week for manhole cover replacements

Updated: 3 hours ago