Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found in an Elkhart home.

An Elkhart Police spokesperson said just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Modrell Boulevard for a death investigation.

Due to some body decomposition, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in and will be handling the investigation.

