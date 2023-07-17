Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death in Elkhart
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found in an Elkhart home.
An Elkhart Police spokesperson said just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 500 block of Modrell Boulevard for a death investigation.
Due to some body decomposition, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in and will be handling the investigation.
