Advertise With Us

Deputies wrangle wayward camel

Deputies in Mississippi bring home Clyde the Camel safely.
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - For a pair of deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday turned out to be anything but a normal shift.

“The sheriff’s office gets animal calls all the time, but it’s not often that the creature in question is a camel,” said the department in a social media post.

The post says Darryl and Robin Blount were driving along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway when they saw Clyde strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the McMurray farmland with bison and zebras.

They called the sheriff’s department, and Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell got there fast.

Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety.

“It’s true - the good guys do wear white hats,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still looking for a suspect as the Violent Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing...
Victim of Sunday morning shooting in South Bend identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Steven Kotowski
Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of brother in South Bend
Valparaiso man dies in LaPorte County crash
Berrien Springs man dies in possible drowning in St. Joseph River

Latest News

The Indianapolis team traveled nearly three hours south to the city of Santa Claus, Indiana,...
Military mom returns home early from Ukraine, surprises daughter at final softball game
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the injection for infants and children up to 2...
New drug to protect babies and toddlers from RSV gets FDA approval ahead of cold season
Father Jan Klimczyk
Sexual abuse allegation against late South Bend priest found credible
FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Base F-150 Lightning electric pickup will cost less than $50,000 as Ford slashes prices across line
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger